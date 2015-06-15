Reyes extends Sevilla stay

Jose Antonio Reyes will remain at Sevilla after signing a new two-year contract with the UEFA Europa League champions.

The forward, born just outside Sevilla, started his career with the Andalusian club and made an emotional return in January 2012.

Reyes' future was uncertain with his contract due to expire at the end of this month, but the 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

The former Arsenal man helped Sevilla win back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles and is set to feature for Unai Emery's men in the Champions League next season.

Departing the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is goalkeeper Mariano Barbosa, who has been released 12 months into a two-year deal.

Argentine keeper Barbosa made just two appearances in 2014-15 due to the emergence of home-grown youngster Sergio Rico between the sticks after previous first-choice Beto was struck by a shoulder injury.