Ribery: Ancelotti is a great kisser!
Franck Ribery was in a fine mood after Carlo Ancelotti got physical with him during Bayern Munich's win over Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has hailed his relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti and has joked the Italian is a great kisser.
Ribery appeared angry when Ancelotti opted to take him off in the 74th minute of Bayern's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, the Frenchman having opened the scoring and set up Arjen Robben's strike between a Robert Lewandowski double.
The experienced attacker's mood quickly improved when he was rewarded for his fine performance with a kiss on the cheek from Ancelotti, though.
"We have a great relationship and we trust each other," Ribery told Sport1.
"The kiss was nice. It was just natural, something positive. It was a good kiss with a lot of emotion."
Ancelotti, meanwhile, explained the act was something of a belated birthday gift for the former France international.
"Franck celebrated his birthday on Friday and he did a fantastic job against Dortmund," Ancelotti added.
"He does not look 34 when you see him play."
Ancelotti's gesture did not go unnoticed by Robben, who playfully suggested he hopes for a similar reward at some stage in the future.
"Yes, I am a bit jealous," Robben admitted. "But I might get a kiss as well at some point..."
