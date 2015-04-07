Ribery: Bayern can win Champions League again

Ribery missed Saturday's win over Borussia Dortmund as he continued to recover from an ankle injury while Pep Guardiola also saw Bastian Schweinsteiger limp off in the second half.

David Alaba is a long-term absentee and faces a race to play again this season, with Bayern set to play Porto next week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Having won the European title at Wembley two years ago, Ribery is confident Bayern can repeat the feat in Berlin this year.

"We can win the Champions League again," he told Perform.

"We have a good team and good players. But everybody know that it is difficult. The level is completely different than in the Bundesliga and in the DFB-Pokal. Now we have a few injured players and that makes it even more difficult.

"We still have two months, and a lot of games, also very important games. You have to wait until everyone is back, but then we have a good chance I think.

"If you have won this title once, that’s awesome. This is a great title. It's a good feeling for the club, your career and for the fans. I hope we're able to win the Champions League again before the end of my career. That would be great."

Ribery has enjoyed the form of his career at the Allianz Arena following a move from Marseille in 2007, winning four Bundesliga titles and four DFB-Pokal trophies.

However, the 32-year-old does not yet know what the future holds, adding: "I have no idea. I don't know yet. My contract runs for two years. That's fine.

"I feel very comfortable in Munich and my family is doing well. Bayern will always have a place in my heart and what I need, I can accomplish here."