Ribery believes Bayern can repeat treble

Ribery played a pivotal role in the 2012-13 campaign that saw Bayern become the first German side to complete the treble by winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Bayern have continued their fine form under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, who took over from Jupp Heynckes in the close-season, topping their Champions League group and surging to the top of the Bundesliga.

And Ribery sees no reason why Guardiola's men - set to open their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Guangzhou Evergrande on Tuesday - can not repeat last term's heroics.

"We want to and can defend all three titles next year," Ribery said in quotes reported by Bild.

Despite his confidence, the France international insists complacency will not creep in as Bayern seek to retain their domestic crown.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen suffered a surprise defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday and trail Bayern by seven points, while Borussia Dortmund are a further three points back in third.

"We must not think that we have won the title. That goes without saying," Ribery added.

"It doesn't matter if Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are 12 and seven points behind us respectively. We must continue to concentrate and work."

For now the former Marseille man is fully focused on confirming Bayern's status as the best club side in the world.

The 30-year-old explained: "Winning the Club World Cup would be the perfect end to a super year."