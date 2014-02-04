Ribery: Domestic form will help European bid

After 19 games in the Bundesliga, the unbeaten German and European champions sit 13 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen, having dropped just four points all season.

With Pep Guardiola's men on a run of 44 league matches without defeat, they are clear favourites to retain their domestic crown and Ribery is eager for Bayern to continue their fine form for the remainder of the season.

This, the France international feels, will stand them in good stead for their Champions League last-16 tie with Arsenal.

"The table is great for us. We are 13 points ahead of Leverkusen but we have to stay focused," Ribery told Bild.

"We are professionals ... we have to win every game. We cannot let up.

"Each victory in the Bundesliga is good for our confidence in the Champions League. It is important to keep the pace high."

While Arsenal won the most recent match between the sides - the second leg of last season's last-16 Champions League tie in Munich - Bayern still went through on away goals.

And Ribery is keen for a repeat of Bayern's 3-1 win in last season's first leg when the sides meet at the Emirates Stadium on February 19.

"We'll be ready (but) it is a tough opponent," he added.

"The previous season we did very well in London but here in Munich we made too many mistakes. We must learn from this."