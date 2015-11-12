Ribery nearing Bayern comeback
Franck Ribery is optimistic about his chances of resuming squad training at Bayern Munich in the near future.
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is hopeful he can soon make his comeback from injury after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The former France international picked up an ankle injury in his side's 7-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in March and has not played since.
Ribery has now resumed individual training and is slowly edging closer to his long-awaited return.
"I am already doing much better. I am obviously not 100 per cent just yet, but I am working hard each day," the 32-year-old told the official Bayern website.
"The past few months have been the most difficult time of my career.
"I am making steps forward and hope I can continue like this. I do not know yet when I can resume squad training, but I hope soon, as soon as possible.
"Morale is good right now, I am very satisfied with how things are going."
Holger Badstuber, another long-term injury absentee, made his comeback in the 4-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday and Ribery hopes he can soon follow in the defender's footsteps.
"Holger's comeback was a great moment. I miss that feeling.
"I have to train well and hope to be back in the Allianz Arena as soon as possible. I want to have fun with the fans again."
