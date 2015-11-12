Ribery nearing Bayern comeback

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is hopeful he can soon make his comeback from injury after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former France international picked up an ankle injury in his side's 7-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in March and has not played since.

Ribery has now resumed individual training and is slowly edging closer to his long-awaited return.

"I am already doing much better. I am obviously not 100 per cent just yet, but I am working hard each day," the 32-year-old told the official Bayern website.

"The past few months have been the most difficult time of my career.

"I am making steps forward and hope I can continue like this. I do not know yet when I can resume squad training, but I hope soon, as soon as possible.

"Morale is good right now, I am very satisfied with how things are going."

Holger Badstuber, another long-term injury absentee, made his comeback in the 4-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday and Ribery hopes he can soon follow in the defender's footsteps.

"Holger's comeback was a great moment. I miss that feeling.

"I have to train well and hope to be back in the Allianz Arena as soon as possible. I want to have fun with the fans again."