Ribery turned down cortisone injection
Franck Ribery has revealed that he rejected a cortisone injection during his failed fight to be fit for France's FIFA World Cup campaign.
Ribery was ruled out of the tournament last week due to a back injury that prevented him from taking part in any of France's warm-up games.
France doctor Kevin Le Gall had earlier said that they did not offer the Bayern Munich winger an injection - which could have seen him feature - because he is scared of needles.
But the 31-year-old, who played a key role in France's run to the final in 2006, has now denied those claims.
"I'm not afraid of injections," Ribery told the German news agency SID.
"But I didn't want to have a cortisone injection from the French doctor. I know it's not good."
France play their opening World Cup game against Honduras on Sunday.
