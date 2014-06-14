Ribery turned down cortisone injection

Ribery was ruled out of the tournament last week due to a back injury that prevented him from taking part in any of France's warm-up games.

France doctor Kevin Le Gall had earlier said that they did not offer the Bayern Munich winger an injection - which could have seen him feature - because he is scared of needles.

But the 31-year-old, who played a key role in France's run to the final in 2006, has now denied those claims.

"I'm not afraid of injections," Ribery told the German news agency SID.

"But I didn't want to have a cortisone injection from the French doctor. I know it's not good."

France play their opening World Cup game against Honduras on Sunday.