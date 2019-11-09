Rice hails committed display from Hamilton

Hamilton boss Brian Rice praised his players for digging deep to force a draw with Kilmarnock after playing for an hour with 10 men.

Accies were 2-0 up when Sam Stubbs was shown a straight red card for a professional foul on Eamonn Brophy after 28 minutes.

And although Killie managed to get it back to 2-2 early in the second half, the visitors held out to earn a precious point on the road.

Rice said: “Am I happy with a point? After 44 minutes I’d have said no. But after 48 minutes I’ve had said yes. I have to compliment my lads for the fight and the spirit they showed.

“They gave us everything. This has always been a tough place to come. Last year we got beat 5-0 here and then we got beat in extra time. Now we’ve drawn today so it’s a learning curve for a lot of the kids out on the pitch.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more in terms of commitment and throwing themselves in front of things.”

Rice did not want to be drawn on the red card, adding: “It might have been harsh. I don’t know. The ref has consulted with the fourth official. They’ve come to a decision and we need to abide by it.

“I’m telling my players not to get involved with refs so I can’t do that and then get involved myself.”

His opposite number Angelo Alessio was frustrated at not being able to find a late winner despite having most of the ball.

He said: “I am angry. It was 11 against 10 for one hour and we can do better in some situations. In the second half we created some chances to score but we made some mistakes. I’m angry but we accept the result. Hamilton defended well.”

Alessio was also annoyed at the goals his side lost in the first half to Mickel Miller and then Steve Davies.

He added: “It’s strange because they had just two shots and scored two goals – easy goals I think. We have to improve. We have to be more aggressive. Don’t leave the striker to shoot. We have to press and be aggressive.

“Their second one was an easy goal because we don’t press at the edge of the box. That’s no good.”