Richarlison: I want to be at the Copa America
Brazil forward Richarlison made a positive impact from the bench in the 1-0 win over Uruguay, although he missed a great chance late on.
Richarlison is determined to secure his place in Brazil's squad for the 2019 Copa America after the Everton forward helped Tite's side beat Uruguay 1-0.
Neymar's controversial 76th-minute penalty settled a tight friendly at Emirates Stadium on Friday, with Brazil having been frustrated by a makeshift Uruguay defence up until that point.
Richarlison's introduction midway through the second half added some cutting edge to Brazil's play and the 21-year-old should have netted a third international goal to wrap up the win late on.
Having shrugged off Diego Laxalt – who was deemed to have fouled Danilo in the build up to Brazil's winner – Richarlison failed to hit the target after connecting with Neymar's cross.
Despite his miss, Richarlison believes he is in good form for both club and country, although acknowledged he has a lot to learn if he is to book a place in Tite's Copa America squad.
"Unfortunately, I could not score the goal, but the important thing is that Brazil won," Richarlison said.
"This sequence [of games] is very important. The more games I play, the better.
6 - Richarlison has now scored more goals in nine Premier League games this season (6) than he did in 38 last term (5). Overtaken. 3 November 2018
"At my club I also have good form, so it is important to continue, because the Copa America is next year and I want to be in it.
"I do not believe I'm a favourite [for the squad]. I want to evolve and improve as a professional.
"We are all satisfied with the performance of the team, now is to see what Tite wants to work on. There's Cameroon to come still and we need to focus."
