How to watch Man City vs Galatasaray: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Pep Guardiola's side aim to avoid a play-off in the Champions League

Watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray today as City get one final chance to climb into the league phase top eight in the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Finishing outside the top eight in the league phase did Manchester City no favours in last season's Champions League.

Unseeded in the subsequent play-off round, Real Madrid beat them twice and that was that. They'd be seeded this season but the carrot of an automatic berth in the round of 16 is still dangling from the rafters at the Etihad Stadium.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Man City vs Galatasaray online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the UK

Manchester City vs Galatasaray will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 6 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the US

Manchester City vs Galatasaray will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray live through Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray from anywhere

Manchester City vs Galatasaray: Champions League preview

Man City start the night in 11th position in the Champions League mega-table, three places outside the crucial top eight but also one of eight teams, some above the line and some below, separated by goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's team need to beat Galatasaray at home on Wednesday and hope the rest of the details take care of themselves. With 16 points and an improved goal difference, they'd have every chance of skipping the play-offs.

Losing to Bodo/Glimt last week was unhelpful in the extreme but City's previous home games offer hope enough that they'll get the job done.

Tickets

The 2023 winners have been beaten at the Etihad Stadium in this season's Champions League but they've pulled out a couple of impressive wins too, and Galatasaray are in the bottom half of the table.

Rodri is suspended to compound Man City's crop of injury absences but Guardiola might admit to bigger concerns with one or two players who are on the pitch. Erling Haaland, an output monster, has scored once since Christmas.

The Norwegian has only been goalless in one Champions League match in that time, however, so a concluding fixture at home might be just the ticket.

Galatasaray won't be in town to roll over. They're one of three teams that could still technically achieve any outcome from automatic qualification to elimination, but in reality they're fighting for a seeding in the play-off round.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray

There's no recent evidence to suggest Man City will run away with this one, but there's also no reason to predict anything other than a home win.