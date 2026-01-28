How to watch PSG vs Newcastle: TV & streaming details for win-and-in Champions League clash

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United today as the Magpies take on the European champions for a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

There might not be a more perilous match anywhere in the Champions League on Wednesday evening than this one.

If there's a winner at the Parc des Princes, they're through to the round of 16 without needing a play-off to get there. It's very possible the losing team will have those extra matches and a draw could leave them both at risk.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch PSG vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United for free?

You can watch PSG vs Newcastle for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select matches.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Four Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo's tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United in the UK

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 3 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United in the US

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United: Champions League preview

The Champions League holders and Newcastle are locked together with 13 points and +10 goal difference from seven matches, both currently inside the top eight and heading for the last 16.

They meet in the French capital two seasons after they were drawn together in the group stage. The Magpies collected four of their five points against PSG, dismantling them on Tyneside and drawing 1-1 in the return fixture.

Eddie Howe's team have a win, a draw and a loss in their previous Champions League away fixtures. Their only away game in their last four in the Premier League was a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle will be without some key defensive players and midfielders, exacerbating the challenge of beating PSG on their own patch.

The Parisians have hit form, winning eight and drawing one of their last 10 fixtures in Ligue 1, which they now lead by two points ahead of Lens.

PSG are unbeaten at home in the league in 2025-26 and only two teams have defeated them at the Parc des Princes in cup action this season.

Paris FC famously knocked them out of the Coupe de France a couple of weeks ago and a Champions League loss at the hands of Bayern Munich could prove a costly one too. Another defeat this midweek would make sure of it.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Newcastle United

PSG were imperious in the knock-out rounds last season but they needed a win on the last day of the league phase. They got it done when it mattered.