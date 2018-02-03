Is Rihanna Ozil's lucky charm? The Arsenal and Germany star thinks so!

Pop star Rihanna was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, watching Arsenal thump Everton 5-1 in the Premier League.

Rihanna is a huge football fan, making headlines throughout the 2014 World Cup for her excited commentary on Twitter, and Mesut Ozil thinks she might well be Arsenal's lucky charm.

After full debutants Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ran riot and Aaron Ramsey netted a hat-trick against the hapless Toffees, Ozil posted a selfie with Rihanna to his Twitter followers.

"Still unbeaten with Riri," Ozil wrote on Twitter, noting Rihanna had been present for Germany's win in the 2014 World Cup final.

Perhaps Arsenal should give her a season ticket.