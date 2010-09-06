Riise out of Portugal clash

Riise suffered the injury during a training session on Monday at the Ullevaal Stadium.

"He was unfortunate. He seems to have suffered a concussion, and he's been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure," Norwegian team spokesman Jon Moerland said.

"I haven't been fully updated but apparently it was a fair challenge between two players and his (Riise's) head clashed with the other player's shoulder. It was just an unlucky thing."

In their opening Group H matches, Norway beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik and Portugal drew 4-4 at home to Cyprus.

