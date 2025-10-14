How to watch Italy vs Israel: TV channels and live streams as the Azzurri close in on World Cup play-off place
All the viewing details you need as Italy host Israel in Udine
Watch Italy vs Israel as the four-time World Cup winners try to book their place at the 2026 edition in the US, Canada and Mexico, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.
► Date: Tuesday 14 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: Bluenergy Stadium, Udine
► TV coverage: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fubo Sports Network (US)
► FREE STREAM: RaiPlay (Italy)
Italy require just one point to book their place in the play-off places for World Cup qualifying next summer.
Gennaro Gattuso's side have been in fine form as of late, and the new national team boss is yet to lose a game following his appointment.
Israel trails the Azzurri by just three points heading into this one and the two teams played out an entertaining 5-4 thriller last month.
With plenty riding on this one, it could be an entertaining affair in Udine as Gattuso's men look to seal their spot, with Israel hoping to spoil the hosts' party.
Read on four FourFourTwo's guide on how to watch Italy vs Israel online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Italy vs Israel in the UK
Italy's World Cup qualifier against Israel will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers.
How to watch Italy vs Israel in the US
Live Italy vs Israel coverage in the USA will be available via Fubo Sports Network.
How to watch Italy vs Israel for FREE in Italy
As with all of Italy's games, you can watch the match against Israel for free on public broadcaster RAI – RAI 1 is the TV channel you need, or RAI Play if you're streaming online. Coverage is geo-restricted.
Watch Italy vs Israel from anywhere
Italy vs Israel: Match Preview
Italy come into this clash with Israel unbeaten in their last four qualifying outings, which includes two wins over Estonia, one over Israel and a further victory against Moldova.
Trailing Group I leaders Norway, Gattuso and his second-placed side just need a solitary point to book their place in the play-offs, with North America next summer still a real possibility.
Israel, themselves, are just about in the mix for a playoff place, but only victory will do on Tuesday evening in Udine.
Having played a game more than Italy, Ran Ben Shimon's men need a flawless finish to their qualifying campaign to even have a slim chance.
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon - currently on loan at Villarreal - and Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh should both feature in attack for the visitors, and keeping the duo quiet will be a tough ask for Italy.
