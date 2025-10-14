How to watch Spain vs Bulgaria: Live streams as European champions pursue a World Cup 2026 place
All the viewing details you need to tune in to Spain's fourth Group E qualifier today
Watch Spain vs Bulgaria as the European champions look to continue a flawless start to World Cup 2026 qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.
► Date: Tuesday 14 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: José Zorrilla Stadium, Valladolid
► TV coverage: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fox Sports (US)
► Free stream: RTVE Play (Spain)
Spain are in pole position when it comes to qualifying for next summer's World Cup from Group E, which they lead on nine points thanks to wins in all three of their games so far.
Luis de la Fuente's side have scored 11 goals in those three games, and have yet to concede, so progress has been serene, and that's not expected to change against Bulgaria, who are bottom of the group, conceding 12 and scoring just once.
Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Spain vs Bulgaria online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Spain vs Bulgaria in the UK
Spain's World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Elche will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video, where instead of having to take out a subscription, you can just pay-per-view at a one-off fee of £2.49.
How to watch Spain vs Bulgaria in the US
Fans in the USA will be able to watch Spain vs Bulgaria on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.
Watch Spain vs Bulgaria for FREE in Spain
You can watch Spain vs Bulgaria for free in Spain. The game is with public broadcaster RTVE on La 1 on TV or the RTVE Play free streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.
Watch Spain vs Bulgaria from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
