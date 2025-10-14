How to watch Andorra vs Serbia: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Andorra vs Serbia for an important World Cup 2026 qualifying clash, with all the information on TV and streaming wherever you are in the world right here in this guide.

Andorra vs Serbia: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 14 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Estadi de la FAF, Andorra ► TV coverage: Fubo Sports Network, ViX (USA) ► Free stream: RTS Planeta (Serbia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

While England top Group K in UEFA's qualification process and look nailed on to clinch the sole automatic qualifying spot for next summer's tournament, Serbia are in the running for second place, which would lead to a play-off place.

However, the Eagles are in turmoil, without a manager after Dragan Stojkovic resigned straight after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Albania. It was a damaging result against bitter rivals, but Serbia not yet out of the running for a World Cup appearance.

They're on seven points, four behind Albania, but this is a game in hand, so a win would reduce the gap to one point with two games to play.

Andorra, meanwhile, are bottom of the group and, despite earning a rare point against Latvia last week, they have no hope of qualifying. Serbia should win, and anything less would be deemed a full-scale disaster.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Serbia vs Andorra online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Andorra vs Serbia in the UK?

There is no UK coverage for Andorra vs Serbia. Fans visiting the UK can watch the game on their home streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Andorra vs Serbia in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Andorra vs Serbia on Fubo Sports Network and ViX.

Can I watch Andorra vs Serbia for free?

You can watch Andorra vs Serbia for free in Serbia, where the game is on RTS1 and streaming on RTS Planeta. Coverage is geo-restricted.

You can also watch for free in the USA, where you can get a free trial with ViX if you sign up through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Andorra vs Serbia from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.