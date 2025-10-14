Watch Portugal v Hungary: Live streams as Cristiano Ronaldo's side stand on cusp of World Cup qualification

Watch Portugal v Hungary as Selecao edge closer and closer to World Cup qualification, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Portugal v Hungary: Key information ► Date: Monday 13 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Portugal are so close to securing their spot at next summer's tournament finals after a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last time out.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty in their victory against the Boys in Green, former Wolves man Ruben Neves scored a decisive goal to help Selecao maintain their 100% record in qualifying so far.

Hungary have won one, drawn one and lost one in Group F and will have to be at their very best to knock Portugal off their current perch on Tuesday evening in Lisbon.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Portugal vs Hungary online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal v Hungary in the UK

Portugal v Hungary will be shown live on Amazon Prime Sport on Tuesday evening, with the game getting underway at 19:45 BST in the UK.

You can watch the encounter for a pay-per-view price of £2.49, and further details of how you can do so are available here.

How to watch Portugal v Hungary in the US

Portugal v Hungary is streaming on ViX in the States. ViX is available to try for free through Amazon Prime Video.

Can I watch Portugal vs Hungary for free?

You can watch Portugal vs Hungary for free in Portugal, where public broadcaster RTP has the rights to the nation's international games. TV viewers can find the action on RTP 1, while the Portugal vs Hungary free live stream is at the RTP Play website.

You can also watch Portugal vs Hungary for free in the USA through ViX if you're new to Amazon Prime Video and take out a free trial.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Portugal v Hungary from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!

Portugal v Hungary: Match preview

It's three wins from three so far in Group F qualifying for Portugal, and even Cristiano Ronaldo's age doesn't look like slowing down their mission to book a place in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Selecao have scored nine goals and conceded just two so far in their opening three games, leaving them on the very cusp of qualification heading into their next contest with Hungary.

Portugal hold a five-point lead in the table at this stage, and with just three games remaining, Tuesday could be the day when they celebrate their progression to North America.

If Roberto Martinez's men defeat the Magyars and Armenia fail to beat the Republic of Ireland, it's all done and dusted, and they can therefore look forward to a spot in next summer's highly anticipated tournament.

A 2-0 win against Armenia last time out for Hungary has revived some hope they could still finish second in the table, but a result against Portugal would be another huge boost to their own qualification aims.

Marco Rossi's men boast a one-point advantage over Armenia and a three-point lead over Ireland in the play-off spot, but failure to at least hold Tuesday's opponents to at least a draw will eliminate them from first-placed contention.

Experienced forwards Roland Sallai and Barnabas Varga missed out against Armenia through suspension, but both have served their punishments and are available to feature in Lisbon.