How to watch Latvia v England: TV channel, live stream info as Three Lions on the brink of World Cup place

Watch Latvia v England as the Three Lions bid to book their place at next summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FourFourTwo bring you all the details on how to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Latvia vs England: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 14 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Daugava Stadium, Riga ► TV coverage: ITV1 (UK) | Fox Sports (USA) ► FREE stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

It's been a perfect qualifying campaign so far for Thomas Tuchel and England, with the Three Lions now in the driving seat to book their place at next summer's World Cup on Tuesday.

England have won all five games thus far in Group K and have done so without conceding a goal along the way. Jordan Pickford remains unbreachable in net and Harry Kane's four goals in five games has helped endavours no end.

Latvia have just five points from six played, boasting just a solitary win against Andorra back in March.

The hosts need to win both of their remaining games and additionally hope that Albania lose both of theirs and also makes up the goal difference needed if they are to sneak into second place in the table.

Read on for all the finer details on how to watch England vs Latvia online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

How to watch Latvia vs England in the UK

Latvia vs England is available via ITV on Tuesday evening.

ITV 1 is the channel for terrestrial TV viewers, while ITVX is the platform for those streaming online.

You can watch Latvia vs England for free on both ITV 1 and ITVX, which requires registration, but is free to use.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Latvia vs England from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo's colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Latvia vs England in the US

Fans in the US will be able to watch Latvia vs England live on Fox Sports and via the Fox Sports Player.

Latvia vs England: Match preview

Latvia have been woeful since the turn of the year, as proved by their 3-0 defeat against England at Wembley Stadium during March's international break.

They've won just one game across 2025, against Andorra, and were forced to a share of the spoils against the same opponents last time out.

Despite leading 2-1 with just twelve minutes left to go, Ian Olivera struck for the visitors to send yet another into their minuscule hopes of qualifying for the 2026 edition in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Yet to qualify for a World Cup Finals as an independent nation and only boasting one Euros appearance in their history - a group-stage exit back in 2004 - the 11 Wolves' wait will almost certainly continue and they have a huge job hosting England.

Tuchel's men have been imperious and quite the opposite of Latvia since his appointment following Sir Gareth Southgate's exit.

Firmly in the driving seat in Group K, and thanks to Serbia's loss to Albania, England will book their ticket to North America with a win in Riga.

Favourites Kane, Pickford and even Marcus Rashford could come back into the starting XI for England on Tuesday evening, with Tuchel testing his side's versatility against Wales last time out.