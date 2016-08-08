Rio 2016: Mexico striker Peralta out of Olympics

Mexico striker Oribe Peralta has been ruled out of Rio 2016 due to a broken nose.

Peralta scored twice as El Tri won the 2012 final against Brazil and found the net in Mexico's opening 2-2 draw against Germany.

However, an injury sustained in the 5-1 win over Fiji has seen the Club America star replaced by Carlos Fierro.

Mexico have also had to replace Rodolfo Pizarro after he sustained a fractured leg in the same game. Raul 'Dedos' Lopez has been called up in his place.