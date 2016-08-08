Rio 2016: Mexico striker Peralta out of Olympics
Mexico's two-goal hero from the 2012 Olympic final, Oribe Peralta, has been ruled out of Rio 2016 through injury.
Mexico striker Oribe Peralta has been ruled out of Rio 2016 due to a broken nose.
Peralta scored twice as El Tri won the 2012 final against Brazil and found the net in Mexico's opening 2-2 draw against Germany.
However, an injury sustained in the 5-1 win over Fiji has seen the Club America star replaced by Carlos Fierro.
Mexico have also had to replace Rodolfo Pizarro after he sustained a fractured leg in the same game. Raul 'Dedos' Lopez has been called up in his place.
