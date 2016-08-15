Rio 2016: Pogba devises plan to beat sprint king Bolt

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has devised a cunning plan to beat three-time 100 metre Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a race - a motorbike!

Bolt cemented his place in the history books in Rio on Sunday as he claimed a third successive gold medal in the 100m final, beating rival Justin Gatlin by eight hundredths of a second.

The victory is the first rung on the ladder towards an unprecedented triple triple of sprint titles for the Jamaican, with the 200m and 4x100m relay still to come.

Bolt's rivals on the track have been unable to beat him on the world's biggest stage for the past three Games but Pogba - the world's most expensive footballer - believes he can do it.

The Frenchman took to Twitter to congratulate Bolt, and posted a picture of his plan to end the United fan's dominance.

Pogba is expected to make his United debut against Southampton on Friday, after being suspended for the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.