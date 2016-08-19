Rio 2016: Revenge not a factor for Brazil, insists Micale

Brazil coach Rogerio Micale dismissed any talk of revenge over Germany for his nation when they meet in the final of the men's Olympic football.

Saturday's decider at the Maracana has been talked about as a chance for Brazilian redemption following their 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

But not even Neymar, the man under pressure to deliver a first ever football gold for the host nation, was part of that team in Belo Horizonte as he missed out through injury.

"That was the World Cup. This is the Olympic team," Micale told a media conference.

"Neymar never played in that match so there is nothing that could generate any type of feeling that we have to take revenge. It is a different time with different players and ages.

"The supporters are playing their role and we will need the supporters as this is a very strong German team. The supporters will want what they want, but there is no link between that match and this one.

"I am sure the final with Germany will be a great match but it has nothing to do with the past."

Micale has no doubt Brazil can cope with the pressure in Rio, having risen to the occasion with a 6-0 thumping of Honduras in the semi-finals after making a slow start.

He is also considering a change to his team, with an attacking Germany – who have scored 21 goals at the tournament – the final obstacle.

Micale said: "Maybe my intention is to change the style, but we also want to get the best out of our players. We know the tendency in world football is for organisation and pressuring opponents and it is necessary.

"But we cannot just forget our very essence and that we have players with the ability to change a game in one moment of brilliance. That is why so many teams from Europe come down to South America to get our players."