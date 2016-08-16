Rio 2016: We can control Neymar - Pinto

Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto is confident his team can "control" Neymar in their Rio Olympics semi-final against Brazil.

Neymar is under pressure to deliver the host nation football gold, an achievement that has eluded them in their history.

The Barcelona star and his men meet Honduras in the last four on Wednesday, with Nigeria and Germany in the other semi-final.

Pinto, also the senior team boss, said he is considering how to deal with Neymar.

"I am thinking a lot about Neymar and how I can control him. I'm looking for that player to mark him," he said.

"I have played against him with Deportivo Tachira and we managed to control him, also with Honduras and we controlled him too."

Pinto knows the challenge awaiting his side, who were fortunate to beat South Korea 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

"Honduras is mentally prepared for the match. We know that the Brazilian fans will support their team for 90 minutes, but we will have the mental and emotional control of it," he said.

"I am very respectful of Brazilian football but today you can't win due to the supporters or the colour of your shirt."