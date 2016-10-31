Rising Benfica star Guedes ready to snub January offers

Rising Benfica star Goncalo Guedes says he has no desire to listen to offers during the next transfer window.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Portugal's brightest talents in the past two seasons and netted with a blistering strike in his side's 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira on Friday.

Manchester United are rumoured to have sent scouts to watch the forward in action this month, while Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a bid for a player reportedly valued at more than €55million.

However, speaking ahead of Benfica's Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, Guedes says he wants to stay at the Estadio da Luz.

"I'm not thinking about leaving in January," he told a media conference. "Benfica are the club of my heart and I'm focused on playing for them.

"All games are important, we want to win the three points but we know that the Champions League is a very demanding competition."

Benfica have won five of their six games in all competitions since losing 4-2 to Napoli in September, and a second Group B win over Dynamo will keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase very much alive.

Head coach Rui Vitoria has challenged his side to keep their confidence high and aim for three wins from three to close out the group stage.

"We have enormous respect for our opponents and the quality of their players," he said.

"Winning games obviously brings confidence and my players have shown great character. We have three finals left in this group stage and we want to win all three of them."