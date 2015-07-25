Ritchie misses late penalty as Bournemouth are held

Matt Ritchie missed a late penalty as Bournemouth were held to a goalless draw by Ligue 1 side Nantes on Saturday.

The Scotland international was handed the chance to secure victory for the Premier League new boys with three minutes to play, but lost his footing and sent his spot-kick flying over the crossbar.

Having applied early pressure on their French opponents, Bournemouth found themselves battling to stay in the game during the first half as Nantes rallied.

Yacine Bammou thought he had given Nantes the lead after 17 minutes as he slid the ball past Adam Federici, but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside.

Eddie Howe's side were then grateful to goalkeeper Federici for keeping them in the game as the Australian made two saves to deny Johan Audel.

Slowly Bournemouth came back into the game and after Yann Kermorgant had wasted a chance, the 33-year-old saw his free-kick handled in the area.

Ritchie stepped up and slipped as he approached the ball, then failed to hit the target to ensure the game ended in a stalemate.