River Plate v Guarani: Gallardo's side look for form

River Plate need to correct a slight form slump when they host Guarani in their Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Marcelo Gallardo's men are winless in four matches in all competitions heading into the first leg at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires.

That worrying run of form has seen River slip to third in the Argentine Primera Division, two points off top spot.

Adding to that, they have scored just twice in those four outings.

The two-time Libertadores champions, who last claimed the title in 1996, host the Paraguayans in the first leg of the last-four clash.

River drew 1-1 with Temperley on Saturday, despite going ahead through Ramiro Funes Mori on the half-hour mark.

Gallardo's side have overcome Boca Juniors, in the infamous last-16 tie, and Cruzeiro to reach the semis.

Guarani enter the away clash on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of General Diaz in the league.

But they have also otherwise struggled, winning just two of their past five outings.

The Paraguayan Division Profesional's fifth-placed team will at least have Fernando Fernandez full of confidence.

Fernandez, 23, netted a hat-trick in the five-goal league win.

Fernando Jubero's men will know that leaving Argentina with a draw would be a good result, but they may be aiming higher given River's form.