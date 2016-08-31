Riviere looks for fresh start with Osasuna

LaLiga side Osasuna have signed French forward Emmanuel Riviere on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old completed his medical on Tuesday and will now join up with Enrique Martin's squad as they begin their preparations for a trip to Real Madrid after the international break.

Riviere signed for Newcastle from Monaco in July 2014 but scored a solitary Premier League goal in 26 appearances.

The last of his three league outings last season came in March's 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, before the club lost their top-flight status, and Riviere has not featured under Rafael Benitez this term.