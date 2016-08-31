Riviere looks for fresh start with Osasuna
Emmanuel Riviere has joined LaLiga outfit Osasuna on loan following two unsuccessful seasons with Newcastle United in England.
LaLiga side Osasuna have signed French forward Emmanuel Riviere on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.
The 26-year-old completed his medical on Tuesday and will now join up with Enrique Martin's squad as they begin their preparations for a trip to Real Madrid after the international break.
Riviere signed for Newcastle from Monaco in July 2014 but scored a solitary Premier League goal in 26 appearances.
The last of his three league outings last season came in March's 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, before the club lost their top-flight status, and Riviere has not featured under Rafael Benitez this term.
INFORMACIÓN OFICIAL | Rivière superó ayer las pruebas médicas en la . August 31, 2016
