Riyad Mahrez hat-trick at Wembley sees Manchester City cruise into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez scored all three goals for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side swept aside Sheffield United to advance to the FA Cup final following a 3-0 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Mahrez kept his cool to give City the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half, before winning the ball back on the halfway line and running straight through the Sheffield United defence to make it 2-0 just after the hour.

The Algerian then became the first player to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the first by anyone in the last four of the competition since 1958 as he curled home from a Jack Grealish cross five minutes later.

City's win means they are still on for a possible treble this term, with a crunch clash coming up against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday night and a Champions League semi-final meeting with Real Madrid over two legs in May.

What a run 😳@Mahrez22 with an incredible solo goal!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/u4jIRAlGYcApril 22, 2023 See more

Following Arsenal's draw at home to Southampton on Friday, City are just four points behind the Gunners and they have two games in hand over Mikel Arteta's side.

Guardiola's side will face either Manchester United or Brighton in the FA Cup final on June 3, with the second semi-final to take place on Sunday.