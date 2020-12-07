Rob Holding says Arsenal are ‘letting the fans down’ after Tottenham defeat

Arsenal defender Rob Holding admitted his side were letting the fans down after their poor start to the season worsened with a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The Gunners have won just one of their last seven Premier League games and have posted their worst start to a campaign since 1981-82 as they sit in 15th position with 13 points from their opening 11 games.

They were sunk by first-half goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane against their rivals and a lack of creativity again cost Mikel Arteta’s side.

“It is frustrating,” Holding said of the Gunners’ poor start. “It is a record that you don’t want to be a part of.

Arsenal’s Rob Holding (left), Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney look dejected after the 2-0 defeat against Tottenham.

“We are frustrated as players and we are letting the fans down. We need to change that, win some games and put that to bed.”

Arsenal controlled much of the game in north London but Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was rarely tested as the visitors drew another blank.

Only the bottom three have scored less goals than Arteta’s men so far this season and Holding knows that is where the problem lies.

“Finding the back of the net just seems to be a problem at the moment, but hopefully there is going to be a bit of luck to change that,” the defender said. “Hopefully the goals will start to come.

“They took their chances and that’s the story of the game. No matter how many crosses we put in, if we don’t get on the end of it, and put it in the back of the net, it is pointless at the end of the day.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shows his frustration on the touchline during the 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

“We are getting the chances, it is just putting them away. Maybe the first goal we get will just be a bit of a deflection or a trickle into the net and bit of luck on our side.

“Then hopefully the confidence will be there to carry on and score some more goals. But we just need that little bit of luck to put one in the back of the net.

“We have just got to, in training, keep creating chances and taking them – and be confident.

“We have got to give the strikers some confidence to put the ball in the back of the net and hopefully we can a get goals at the weekend.”