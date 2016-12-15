Robben and Ribery miss Bayern training

Bayern Munich will potentially have to make do without the services of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez in this weekend's Bundesliga trip to Darmstadt after the trio missed Thursday's training session due to minor injury problems.

Robben, Ribery and Martinez were all training alone in the performance centre, with the Dutchman and Frenchman working on specific programmes due to slight muscle injuries, while the former Athletic Bilbao man was focussing on recovery training.

The 32-year-old Robben has been plagued by a series of injuries in the first half of the season and has made just nine Bundesliga appearances in 2016-17.

Ribery, meanwhile, has also been forced to sit out a number of games already due to muscular problems after an impressive start to the season.

Martinez featured for the full 90 minutes in Bayern's last three Bundesliga outings after shrugging off a hamstring problem, but it still not 100 per cent fit.

Bayern will be looking to end the first half of the season on a high on Sunday after returning to the summit of the table last week following their 5-0 win over Wolfsburg.