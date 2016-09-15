Robben cautious over comeback

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben is not getting carried away as he edges closer to his comeback after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Netherlands international suffered a groin injury during pre-season that saw him miss the start of the Bundesliga campaign, but recently resumed training with the squad.

He realises he is not there just yet, though, and is taking things one step at a time.

"You can train for yourself as much as you want, but now the part where I join the squad comes again," Robben told Bayern TV.

"That's the most beautiful part of it all, even though it also takes some adaptation and getting used to. I am looking forward to it and I do not have any doubts. I am full of confidence and believe in my body.

"Things are looking good, but I have learned from the past. I don't want to celebrate too early. We are taking things one day at a time. Things went very well on Thursday, now we'll see how it goes on Friday.

"Bayern's successes serve as an extra motivation to return to the pitch and contribute to it. I have had my fair share of injuries, but this one was quite the blow. You lose motivation a bit and need to get everything back on track again.

"I hope things continue as they are going now. My only goal is to make sure I am still fit come December with a smile on my face."