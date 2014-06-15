Robben: Dutch want more than just Spain romp

Robben scored twice and was a constant threat as the defending champions were hammered 5-1 in Salvador on Friday, but the Bayern Munich forward knows there needs to be concentration to ensure they win Group B.

The attacking flair on show against Spain sent shockwaves throughout the tournament and they are ready to unleash similar threats in their second match.

Netherlands face Australia in their next game on Wednesday, and Robben knows they must not relax despite their convincing victory.

"This match will be remembered for a long time, but actually does not say much. We want more," he is quoted by AD.

"This remains a cherished memory. We provide the world with a 5-1 thrashing, but we should not suddenly think that everything happens by itself.

"Of course it was very good, but also just a game. The reality is that we have nothing.

"We want more than just beating Spain."