How to watch Netherlands vs Spain: Live streams for Nations League quarter-final

Virgil Van Dijk will be hoping to power Netherlands to the semi-finals

Watch Netherlands vs Spain and see two top teams battling it out in the exciting new Nations League format, with live streams available globally on March 20.

Spain will be looking to build upon their recent Euro 2024 success, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side have seen an upturn in performances on the global stage in recent years.

This is the first leg of a two-legged quarter final tie in the Nations League, with the return leg to be played in Spain on Sunday.

It should be a cracking match-up and you won't want to miss it, so read on for all the details on how to watch Netherlands vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Netherlands vs Spain in the Nations League in the UK

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Netherlands vs Spain, along with select Nations League fixtures.

Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month as a standalone subscription, or it also comes included with a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free deliveries on your shopping.

How to watch Netherlands vs Spain in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sport available with your subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Spain for free?

You can watch Netherlands vs Spain for free if you're in either of the two participating countries, with public broadcasters NOS and RTVE showing the game.

In Spain, the game will go out on La 1, the main terrestrial TV channel, and you can watch Netherlands vs Spain online on RTVE Play.

In the Netherlands, the game will be shown on NOS and the NPO Start streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted, but if you're away from the Netherlands or Spain right now you can still tune in as usual by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Netherlands vs Spain in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

