How to watch Spain vs Netherlands: Live streams for Nations League quarter-final second leg

Virgil Van Dijk will be hoping to power Netherlands to the semi-finals

Watch Spain vs Netherlands to see two top teams battling it out in the decisive second leg of a dramatic quarter final in the Nations League, with live streams available globally on March 23.

Spain are looking to build upon their recent Euro 2024 success, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side have seen an upturn in performances on the global stage in recent years.

This is the second leg of a two-legged quarter final tie in the Nations League, with the first leg resulting in a 2-2 draw on Thursday night. There was late drama as the Netherlands had a man sent off with nine minutes to go as they led 2-1, leaving Mikel Merino to strike an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

It should be a cracking decider and you won't want to miss it, so read on for all the details on how to watch Spain vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Netherlands in the Nations League in the UK

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Spain vs Netherlands, along with select Nations League fixtures.

Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month as a standalone subscription, or it also comes included with a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free deliveries on your shopping.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in the US

Americans can watch Spain vs Netherlands on Fubo, the streaming platform.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Can I watch Spain vs Netherlands for free?

You can watch Spain vs Netherlands for free if you're in either of the two participating countries, with public broadcasters NOS and RTVE showing the game.

In Spain, the game will go out on La 1, the main terrestrial TV channel, and you can watch N Spain vs Netherlands online on RTVE Play.

In the Netherlands, the game will be shown on NOS and the NPO Start streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted, but if you're away from the Netherlands or Spain right now you can still tune in as usual by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Spain vs Netherlands in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

