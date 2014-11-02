Robben has no sympathy for ailing Dortmund

Netherlands international Robben scored an 85th-minute penalty as Bayern came from behind to defeat Dortmund 2-1 in Saturday's Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.

That marked Dortmund's fifth consecutive league defeat and saw them slip into the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot.

However, winger Robben stated that Pep Guardiola's men have no time to feel sorry for their rivals, who have been the biggest threat to Bayern's domestic dominance in recent seasons.

"I don't think they'd have any sympathy for us [if the situation was the other way around]," he said.

"We don't need to sympathise with them, they're a top team despite their league position. I have no doubt they'll work their way back up the table."

Robben's penalty secured the comeback after Robert Lewandowski scored against his former side to cancel out Marco Reus' opener.

And centre-back Jerome Boateng believes Bayern should have had a more comfortable margin of victory.

"Overall we played well, but we didn't make the most of our chances," he said. "We should have scored more goals.

"At half-time we agreed we'd set out our stall higher up the field than in the first half.

"Dortmund are very good opponents but all in all we can be pleased with the team performance, especially in the second half."