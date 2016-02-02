Robben hits out at Bayern 'mole'

Arjen Robben has hit out at an apparent 'mole' in the Bayern Munich dressing room amid speculation Pep Guardiola's relationship with his squad has turned sour.

Last month, reports suggested that a number of key players at Bayern have had enough of Guardiola's strict approach, with the Spaniard's announcement that he is to leave the club at the end of the season also thought to have affected squad harmony.

Guardiola has denied such speculation, and forward Robben is unhappy with the leak.

"The player who has been leaking information to the press should take a good look at himself in the mirror," Robben was quoted as saying by Sport1.

"This is all rather painful. This has happened three or four times now since I joined Bayern.

"When you are a professional, you simply don't do things like that. But I also played for Chelsea and Madrid and unfortunately stuff like this happens everywhere."