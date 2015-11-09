Robben: I may have played my last tournament with Netherlands

Arjen Robben thinks he could have already played his final international tournament with Netherlands.

After finishing third at World Cup 2014, Netherlands missed out on a place at Euro 2016, finishing fourth in their qualifying group.

The 31-year-old believes that failure has cast doubt on every player's role in the national team.

"Missing Euro 2016 affects everyones status, including mine," Robben told Metro Nieuws.

"Maybe I've played my last tournament, that's possible.

"But I believe we can make it to World Cup 2018, otherwise I would have retired from international football."

Robben confessed that he is still struggling to come to terms with missing out on next year's tournament in France.

"Beforehand I didn't think about the possibility of missing out on Euro 2016, and when it finally became a reality it was hard to understand," he added.

"It will continue to feel unreal until after the European Championships. It sucks."