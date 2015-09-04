Robben laments injury blow

Netherlands captain Arjen Robben expects to return to Bayern Munich and miss his nation's clash against Turkey on Sunday.

The 31-year-old attacker came off just a half-hour into Netherlands' 1-0 loss to Iceland in Euro 2016 qualifying on Thursday.

Robben, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, said he expected to leave the camp after the groin problem.

"That will probably be tomorrow a flight to Munich," he told NOS.

"It's really incomprehensible. Specialists will now begin to say that I am prone to injury. But I was very fit and started super sharp in the competition."

Robben's absence is a huge blow for Netherlands coach Danny Blind, who took charge for the first time in the loss in Amsterdam.

The loss left the Dutch battling in third place in Group A, three points behind the Czech Republic.

Despite his team's position, Robben said he was simply unable to continue against Iceland.

"I could not go," Robben said.

"That is such a blow."

Bruno Martins Indi was sent off in the 33rd minute for Netherlands before a second-half penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Iceland victory.