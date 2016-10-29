Robben in no rush to sign new Bayern deal

Arjen Robben claims he is not preoccupied by extending his Bayern Munich contract which expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Dutch winger was on target in Bayern's 3-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has previously suggested talks are planned with Robben about his future at the club.

When asked about this after Saturday's victory, Rummenigge said: "Do not worry, next season we will have a great squad."

Robben's agent and father said last month the player was happy to stay at the club he joined in 2009 and that talks would take place in the autumn.

Speaking after his goal against Augsburg, Robben suggested those negotiations are yet to begin, but he is not spending too much time worrying about it.

"[Rummenigge] has the phone number of my father, so he can call anytime and invite him to a coffee. But that's not the most important thing for me," he told reporters.

"My goal is to stay healthy and to show good performances. We know how important we [him and Bayern] are for each other.



"I am honest, but I don't think about it this much. I am just here and I am focussed to show good performances.

"Contract or not, I am at Bayern Munich. I know my contract expires in 2017, that's the one thing, to stay healthy is the other, then the rhythm will come from within.

"The third thing maybe is a new contract."

