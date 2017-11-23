Robben out of Gladbach clash with 'minor' calf strain

Arjen Robben suffered a "minor" calf strain during Bayern Munich's Champions League win over Anderlecht on Wednesday and will miss Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern flattered to deceive during their 2-1 triumph in Belgium, with Robben forced off just after half-time.

The Dutchman has been a regular this season, playing in 11 of Bayern's 12 Bundesliga matches, but he will be missing for what is sure to be a tricky encounter against the fourth-placed side.

Both Robben and Thiago Alcantara - who Bayern fear suffered a "serious" thigh injury in the same match - have returned to Munich, whereas the rest of the squad travelled straight to Monchengladbach.

Bayern have not offered any extra detail as to how long they expect Robben to be out for, but they will be hopeful he is back well before the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on December 5.