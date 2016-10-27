Robben receives Netherlands recall

Arjen Robben has been recalled to the Netherlands squad for their friendly against Belgium and a World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg.

The Bayern Munich winger has earned 88 caps for his country, featuring at six major tournaments since making his debut in 2003.

However, Robben has struggled with a number of fitness issues in recent years, and last played for Netherlands in November 2015.

The 32-year-old has scored three goals in six appearances for Bayern this season and international boss Danny Blind has brought him back into the fold with Netherlands third in Group A of World Cup qualifying.

Stijn Schaars has also returned to the squad, as the Dutch trail both France and Sweden by three points with three games played.

Netherlands squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Michel Vorm (Tottenham)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Jetro Willems (PSV)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Davy Propper (PSV), Bart Ramselaar (PSV), Stijn Schaars (Heerenveen), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Bas Dost (Sporting), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)