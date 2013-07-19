Robben undeterred by Bayern competition

The winger was part of the Bayern side that won an unprecedented treble last season, as they added the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal titles to their Bundesliga success.

During the close-season, Mario Goetze and Thiago Alcantara have joined from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona respectively to add to the wealth of midfield talent already at the Allianz Arena that includes Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery.

But Netherlands international Robben believes that the additions can only be good for the team.

"I think I will play. Obviously we have many good players and signed new ones, in general I like it because we made our team stronger," he said in a telephone interview with fans broadcast by Kicker.

"We have more quality now. I don't think my situation will change. I need to stay fit and I am not afraid that anything will change."

The 29-year-old also said he was still enjoying the memories that came with the thrill of lifting the Champions League.

Bayern suffered defeat to Chelsea in the 2011-12 final, but bounced back to defeat Bundesliga rivals Dortmund 12 months on - with Robben scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute to secure a 2-1 victory.

"We had the comparison to the season before," he continued. "Obviously this time the feeling was better and you can relax better with the family.

"Wherever you are, everybody reminds you of the victory in the final and my goal.

"That is very nice and you can't get enough."