Robben urges focus against Braunschweig

Bayern – who are unbeaten in their last 38 Bundesliga matches, a league record – top the table by four points after 13 fixtures this season.

And with Braunschweig bottom of the division, Saturday's clash at the Allianz Arena looks a real mismatch.

Of Braunschweig's two league wins this season though, one came against Bayer Leverkusen, who are second, and Robben is wary of a repeat.

"We respect each and every opponent and I've often seen in my career that when top plays bottom, strange things can happen," Robben said.

"That's why everyone should concentrate on their performance, we have to be fully focused and it won't be easy.

"You should never take anything for granted in games like these."