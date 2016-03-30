Robben's father calms serious injury fears

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben will be ready to return to team training within the next week, according to his father.

A thigh injury has seen the 31-year-old miss the Bundesliga champions' last three matches, as well as the two Netherlands friendly matches with France and England.

Reports in Germany have suggested Robben will be sidelined until at least the middle of April, meaning he would miss both legs of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final with Benfica.

However, Hans Robben - who also acts as his son's agent - has moved to calm any fears of a long-term recovery.

"Arjen will start training again next week," he told NOS.

Bayern resume their Bundesliga campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday before next Tuesday's home leg with Benfica.