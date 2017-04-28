Trending

Robert Huth mocks Alexis Sanchez's 'fat lip' tweet with injury of his own

By

The big German has hit back at Arsenal's Chilean talisman after Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. 

Sanchez has faced some backlash since posting up two images of his wound from Arsenal's victory, in response to an incident that happened late in the match when full-back Christian Fuchs threw the ball at the 28-year-old as he stood directly in front of him before a throw-in.

But Robert Huth isn't one to sympathise with the Chile international  he has his own injury to tend to. 

Despite the horrific war wound, however, Huth looks set to start in the Foxes' clash against West Brom on Saturday afternoon. All at FFT Towers wish him a speedy recovery.

