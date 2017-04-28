Video: Neymar spectacularly fails with social media showboat attempt

Neymar doesn't usually let himself down in isolating defenders with pieces of individual brilliance for Barcelona or Brazil.

Yet this week, the only person he embarrassed with his trickery was himself.

In an attempt to remind his social media fanbase how good he is at ball juggling, Barça's Brazilian trickster inadvertently trod on the ball while attempting an 'around the world' before shooting an advert.

We suspect the agony was more for embarrassment than actual pain.

