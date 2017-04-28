Portland Timbers coach forced to do a John Terry at training
While some see dressing up in full kit as a prize, others see it as punishment. Like in Portland...
Portland Timbers head coach Caleb Porter was forced to dress up in full kit as a fine for turning up a few minutes late to training.
The MLS club have been using a fine wheel to punish their players for any misdemeanours this season, so when Porter was tardy to a team meeting after speaking to a coaching educator, he had the misfortune of landing on 'full kit w***er'.
The Timbers' kit man had already put together a dedicated strip for the punishment, with Porter donning it around the club's training ground on Wednesday.
It's no wonder there's a light-hearted vibe around the Timbers at the moment – after eight games they top the Western Conference.
