Roberto Carlos rates Neymar as better than Messi and Ronaldo

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has stressed that he prefers Neymar over his Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as the two best players around in the game and have won seven Ballon d'Ors between them over the past seven years.

Nevertheless, Roberto Carlos feels his compatriot should not be underestimated and is on his way to surpass the duo.

"People are always talking about whether Messi or Ronaldo is the best, but for me it's Neymar," Roberto Carlos was quoted as saying by AS.

"Barcelona's Neymar does a lot more than Brazil's Neymar, because the team is better established. Brazil are building a team for next year's Copa America.

"The Neymar we see at Barcelona is his best version. It is too much responsibility for him to be Brazil's leader already.

"He has Messi and Luis Suarez alongside him at Barcelona, which makes him feel more comfortable."

Neymar has netted once in three appearances in all competitions for Barcelona so far in 2015-16.