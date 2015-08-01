Roberto happy to play full-back for Barca

Sergi Roberto is more than happy to fill in at right-back for Barcelona, particularly if it means more minutes on the pitch.

Recognised as a central midfielder, Roberto has been utilised mainly at full-back during the Liga champions' tour of the United States.

With Dani Alves allowed more time to recover following the Copa America, Douglas set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and Martin Montoya having joined Inter on loan, Luis Enrique is short of options on the right of defence.

The head coach feels Roberto is capable of filling the void and the 23-year-old is keen to seize his chance.

"This is my third season with the first team and my second under Luis Enrique," he said ahead of Barca's clash with Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

"I would like to have played more last season but now I can play in more positions and that gives me more options.

"I'm looking forward to it. I had never played at full-back before, but my versatility is bringing me new opportunities.

"All I want to do is play games and help the team, in whatever position I have to.

"I had a talk with the boss at the start of the pre-season and he told me that he had confidence in me. And without Xavi and with the option of playing at full-back, I think that should mean more chances for me this season."