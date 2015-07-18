Roberts in advanced talks with City

Manchester City are in advanced transfer talks with Fulham teenager Patrick Roberts.

Fulham boss Kit Symons confirmed on Saturday that the 18-year-old midfielder – who has made just 22 appearances at senior level – is closing in on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have signed Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph in the last week from Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively as Manuel Pellegrini adds exciting young talent to his star-studded squad.

"He's handed in a transfer request now and he's only got one year left on his contract," said Symons.

"We want to keep all our best players and build for the future, but there comes a point where that becomes very difficult and you have to do what's right for the club.

"It's progressing it's fair to say. He's in serious talks so we'll have to wait and see."