Robertson helping Klopp learn Scottish for Dalglish chats

Jurgen Klopp says learning Scottish from Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is helping him to understand club legend Kenny Dalglish.

Scotland captain Robertson signed a new long-term contract on Thursday, which is understood to keep the defender at the club until 2024.

After joining from Hull City in 2017 Robertson has developed into one of Liverpool's star men, starting 20 games out of 22 in the Premier League this term.

And Klopp is delighted Robertson will be staying at Liverpool for the foreseeable future to help him with ongoing language lessons.

"I'm very happy about it and it's really cool. It's a very special story of Robbo I still love and the improvement and development of him has been outstanding, nobody could have expected that," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"We were hoping it would be like this but expect it? I don't think so. It's brilliant and it's fantastic to have this boy around as he's not only a fantastic player, he's an even better person.

"I improved my Scottish a little bit which helps with my conversations with Kenny Dalglish, but still different to be honest with the language Kenny is speaking."

Robertson follows fellow key players Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane among those to have committed their long-term futures to Liverpool in recent months.

"It's good and in general it's a good sign for a club when you extend contracts early," Klopp added. "We have this team, if we can keep it together they're a good age group, in the middle of their development, so it's good news for Liverpool.

"We have 16, 17, 18 or 19 players together plus the really young boys, so it's the squad of the future. It's investment and the club gave us the opportunity to do it, so it's really nice."

Despite Liverpool having the chance to move seven points clear of Manchester City in the title race when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Saturday, Klopp feels there could be even more to come from his team.

"I'm interested in progress but I never judge the progress constantly," Klopp continued. "It's not that I don't think about it, I don't think about the games two or three weeks ago. The last game will have been in my mind but progress is something that we should expect.

"The club gave us a fantastic opportunity by bringing in fantastic players and keeping fantastic players to make sure that we can really deliver and that we can perform on the pitch, and that's what we try all the time.

"So making always next steps is interesting - is it always possible? I'm not sure. But where we will be in two or three years, I have no idea. But asking about players signing long-term players it's good because it keeps the group together.

"But this season will not finish our development and that's good. It doesn't look like we'll lose any key players, we look really like they are enjoying it here with all the other boys in the stadium and at the training ground.

"That's another good thing - building a new training ground. Not that we don't like Melwood, we love Melwood, but that's another step in the future. And that's all good but the progress we made so far, I'm really not that interested, I am interested in the progress that we still have to make.

"There is a lot to do, how I see it a lot to come, and hopefully everyone can see that."